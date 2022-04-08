EXCLUSIVE: B Real's Dr. Greenthumb's Opens Sixth Cannabis Dispensary Location, Near LAX

Dr. Greenthumb’s, one of California’s most recognized cannabis retailers, will be opening its sixth California location. The dispensary is located near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

In honor of the newest store opening, Dr. Greenthumb’s will be hosting a grand opening celebration on its opening day, Saturday, April 16. The event will be open to the public, 21+.

Dr. Greenthumb’s dispensaries were founded in 2018 by the legendary Cypress Hill rap artist and cannabis advocate B Real. Dr. Greenthumb’s is known for its extensive menu of top-shelf cannabis including Insane, Alien Labs, Sundazed, Cannabiotix, and Wonderbrett. Since the first Dr. Greenthumb’s location opened in Sylmar, the dispensary’s popularity has exploded, prompting its expansion into additional locations throughout California including Cathedral City, Downtown Los Angeles and La Mesa.

The grand opening celebration will include a meet ‘n greet with B Real and special ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 100 guests are eligible to receive VIP gift bags. There will be other special promotions and giveaways throughout the day.

The Dr. Greenthumb’s LAX grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, April 16 from 11am to 6pm, with B Real scheduled to appear from 1pm to 4pm. Dr. Greenthumb’s LAX is located at 5494 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA.