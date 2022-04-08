And The Winner Is...BLUNTNESS 100 Releases Cannabis Media Honorees, Guess Who's In The Top Ten?

As the world catches up on all things cannabis, says cannabis website The Bluntness, media platforms in the space are more important than ever.

Indeed, who could disagree that candid information on the ever-shifting rules, regs and trends of this booming industry is as vital as it can be entertaining?

Let's look at ten media leaders The Bluntness highlighted as part of its The BLUNTNESS/100. As the list is presented in no particular order, we'll start with someone many of you probably already know.

1. Javier Hasse, managing director for Benzinga Cannabis, co-founder and CEO at El Planteo, author of "Start Your Own Cannabis Business," as well as contributing cannabis writer at Forbes, Playboy and more.

2. Stephanie Graziano, who was named CEO of the Sensi Media Group after co-founding Green Flower Media.

3. Chris Walsh, founding editor of Marijuana Business Daily, famous for its annual conference MJBizCon, which was acquired by Emerald X for more than $120 million last year.

4. Debra Borchardt, co-founder and exec editor at Green Market Report and co-founder of the executive networking group Industry Power Women.

5. Mark Collins, president of Highly Capitalized, a financial news network in cannabis and psychedelics.

6. Mary Jane Oatman, founder of the Indigenous Cannabis Coalition, Tribal Hemp and Cannabis (THC) Magazine and host of the Smoke Signals podcast.

7. Alex Halperin, who started writing the WeedWeek newsletter in 2015 and now serves as editor and publisher of WeedWeek.

8. Stephen Murphy, co-founder and managing director of Prohibition Partners and co-founder of Cannabis Europa

9. Elana Goldberg, CEO of The Cannigma, one of the top platforms in global cannabis education.

10. Christina De Giovanni, CEO of The Emerald Media Group, which is viewed by many as a resource for both cannabis lovers and canna-curious.

Photo by Wan San Yip on Unsplash