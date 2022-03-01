Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Pick-Up Location in Lubbock, TX

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is opening its newest prescription pick-up location in Lubbock, Texas – a convenient option for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program to obtain their medicine.

The Lubbock pick-up location will be open to qualifying patients from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning March 8, 2022, and will operate every other Tuesday.

TXOG also ensures patients can access their medicine via a statewide home delivery service that recently expanded to offer weekly deliveries to El Paso, the Texas Panhandle, the Rio Grande Valley and Northeast Texas.

“Our new pick-up location in Lubbock offers an additional, convenient way for patients to access their medical cannabis prescriptions locally,” Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG, said. “Growing our presence in the region enables TXOG to bolster our distribution network, educate the public about the benefits of our medicine and help more people live healthier each day.”

Under the CUP, medical cannabis can be prescribed to treat symptoms like pain, insomnia and anxiety associated with conditions including epilepsy, numerous neurodegenerative disorders, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Qualifying patients can access medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics such as Texas Cannabis Clinic or through Lubbock-based physicians registered with the Compassionate Use Registry.

"Medical cannabis has kept my daughter seizure free—missing a dose is not an option,” said Ruben San Miguel, a caregiver in Lubbock whose daughter has been a Texas Original patient since 2018. “Since we’re in the panhandle, we have to arrange receiving her prescription every month through deliveries. The new location in Lubbock will benefit our family, and many patients in the area, because we can plan the exact date and time to pick up her prescription.”

The new Lubbock location is TXOG’s 12th pick-up site in Texas.

