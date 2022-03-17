QQQ
+ 1.86
338.46
+ 0.55%
BTC/USD
-324.90
40789.10
-0.7902%
DIA
+ 2.46
338.90
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 3.06
432.56
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.86
133.68
-0.65%
GLD
+ 1.05
178.96
+ 0.58%

Planet 13 To Open Cannabis Dispensary In Jacksonville Suburb, Orange Park, FL; More Stores To Follow

byJavier Hasse
March 17, 2022 2:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Planet 13 To Open Cannabis Dispensary In Jacksonville Suburb, Orange Park, FL; More Stores To Follow

Vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) announced the first location of its planned Florida dispensary network located in the town of Orange Park, a thriving suburb of Jacksonville.

"We've been heads down working hard on our Florida expansion. We are progressing well on locating and working on both cultivation and retail under a dual-track plan to bring both online at the same time," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "This is the first signed lease of our initial six planned neighborhood-style stores all focused on major population centers and heavily trafficked retail locations."

The location in South Jacksonville is on a busy retail corridor next to a Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Superstore and near the scenic St. John's River, a popular destination for tourists and local residents.

Courtesy photo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Planet 13 Completes Acquisition Of Next Green Wave, Vertically Integrating In California

Planet 13 Completes Acquisition Of Next Green Wave, Vertically Integrating In California

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. announced the completion of a business arrangement, pursuant to which Planet 13 acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Next Green read more
Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF) announced that the p read more
Mike Tyson's 2.0 Cannabis Products Debut In Massachusetts & Nevada On Heels Of California Launch

Mike Tyson's 2.0 Cannabis Products Debut In Massachusetts & Nevada On Heels Of California Launch

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson's cannabis brand is now available in Massachusetts and Nevada, just a week following its debut in California. read more
Planet 13 To Acquire Next Green Wave For $70M: California Indoor Cannabis And Pheno-Hunting

Planet 13 To Acquire Next Green Wave For $70M: California Indoor Cannabis And Pheno-Hunting

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. read more