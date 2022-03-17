Planet 13 To Open Cannabis Dispensary In Jacksonville Suburb, Orange Park, FL; More Stores To Follow

Vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) announced the first location of its planned Florida dispensary network located in the town of Orange Park, a thriving suburb of Jacksonville.

"We've been heads down working hard on our Florida expansion. We are progressing well on locating and working on both cultivation and retail under a dual-track plan to bring both online at the same time," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "This is the first signed lease of our initial six planned neighborhood-style stores all focused on major population centers and heavily trafficked retail locations."

The location in South Jacksonville is on a busy retail corridor next to a Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Superstore and near the scenic St. John's River, a popular destination for tourists and local residents.

Courtesy photo.