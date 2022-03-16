Cannabis Legal Expert Starts Investment Firm Focused On Psychedelics Space

Dustin Robinson is a leading legal expert in the cannabis and psychedelic space and a founding partner of Mr. Cannabis Law, a law firm focused on the cannabis and psychedelic industries.

Robinson will be speaking at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference in April in Miami. This is Benzinga's first full-fledged psychedelics conference, featuring dozens of companies and investors alike.

Robinson brings impressive experience from the accounting firm Deloitte, as well as from Holland & Knight, one of the largest law firms in the country. Also a co-founder of Mr. Psychedelic Law, a firm committed to the quickly-growing psychedelic space, Robinson now has a newer venture in the psych space: Iter Investments.

Robinson teamed up with private equity investor Robert Velarde to start Iter. So far, Iter has invested in psych companies such as Psygen, Wesana and Awakn Life Sciences. To see the full list of companies Iter has invested in, check out its portfolio here.

Iter aims to fuel innovative companies that utilize psychedelics to tackle various mental health issues.

“Our mission is to help entrepreneurs build great companies that use medical and scientific research to reimagine the health care industry’s approach to addressing mental health disorders,” Robinson said.

If you’re wondering about the fund’s name, “iter” refers to the passage between the third and fourth ventricles of the brain. Iter’s website lists the word’s definition, which can also be used as a verb meaning “to journey.”

Robinson and Valarde have built an impressive team of doctors and researchers for Iter’s advisory board. Some members include Dr. Scott Fisher, MD, Certificate in Psychedelic Therapy Research from California Institute of Integral Studies, Dr. Michelle Weiner, DO, MPH who has experience using ketamine in treatments and Edgar Asebey, Esq. who has over two decades of experience in federal regulation of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Check out the full press release about Iter Investments here.