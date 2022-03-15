QQQ
Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

byJelena Martinovic
March 15, 2022 3:49 pm
Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries.

“Veriheal seeks to give the patient community a voice, while also boosting research that helps cannabis companies make better, more tailored products and connect patients with the medicine they need,” Anthony Dutcher, Veriheal CMO said.

The company drew data from 125,000 patient signups registered in 2021, surveying cannabis use preferences, user experience, medical conditions and several other variables which factor into their cannabis use.

The findings include a strong preference by men for cannabis flower over edibles, while women are more agnostic.

Moreover, roughly 30% of patients surveyed would prefer to see more edibles on the market, compared to an average of 21.5% of respondents who said they wished more flower were available.

Other data findings touched on patient health goals.

Men listed pain relief (69%) and relaxation (67%) most frequently, while women led with symptom relief of stress (72%) and pain (69%).

Women were also more likely to utilize medical cannabis for sleep and nausea than men.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash

