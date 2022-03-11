QQQ
Novamind Stock Slightly Up On Grants Restricted Share Units

byVuk Zdinjak
March 11, 2022 11:24 am
psychedelics.png

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF)(CSE:NM)(FSE:HN2) a mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, has granted an aggregate of 325,000 restricted share units effective March 11, 2022, to certain executives and employees of the company pursuant to its restricted share unit plan. The RSUs will vest in 25% intervals, every 6 months from the date of the grant.

The RSUs and any underlying common shares in the capital of the company will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Price Action

Novamind shares traded 6.08% higher at $0.17 per share at the time of writing Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nick Fewings on Unsplash

