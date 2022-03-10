NeonMind Completes Pre-IND Consultation With FDA And Strengthens Medical Services Division
NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB:NMDBF) (CSE:NEON) (FRA:6UF) provided a summary of business highlights on the company's activities and progress across its pharmaceutical and medical services divisions.
Pharmaceutical Division Highlights
Successfully completed a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding proposed clinical trials for NeonMind's lead obesity drug candidate, NEO-001. The company expects to file its IND application in the first half of 2022 and initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study during the course of this year.
Completed an integrated drug development plan for its lead drug candidate targeting obesity, NEO-001, a high-dose psilocybin treatment coupled with behavioral therapy and lifestyle intervention, aimed to improve the efficacy of chronic weight management in adults.
Appointed drug development executive Philippe Martin as chairman of the company's research and development advisory board.
Medical Services Division Highlights
Established strategic alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers, to establish and operate a network of NeonMind specialty clinics to deliver evidence-backed innovative treatments for a variety of mental health needs.
Announced inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario; expected to begin treatment services in the second half of 2022.
Formed a specialty clinics advisory board with Canadian medical leaders in mental health and to guide planning and operation of NeonMind clinics, protocols and treatment models across Canada.
Corporate Highlights
The company's common shares, listed on the OTCQB Venture Market, became eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States.
Completed divestiture of assets related to its consumer division, including e-commerce operations and underlying functional food assets, as well as shares owned in Translational Life Sciences Inc. for a combined consideration of approximately C$1.1 million-plus royalty.
In connection with the divestiture of the consumer division, Amber Allen resigned as vice president of sales, effective January 17, 2022.
As a result of NeonMind's growing specialty clinic operations, the company has established its new headquarters in Oakville, Ontario.
