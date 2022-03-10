Psychedelic Fashion: Harry Styles And Fleetwood Mac Launch 'Shroom Bloom'

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Harry Styles, the popular British singer-songwriter who rose to fame with the boy band One Direction, has launched a mind-blowing line of psychedelic clothing under the brand, Pleasing.

The new collection, named Shroom Bloom is genderless.

Genderless clothes? How is that?

In recent times, Styles has been challenging the boundaries of gender in fashion: remember that, in December 2020, the artist posed for the cover of Vogue in a dress.

Likewise, the photo session with the famous fashion magazine also included kilts (the traditional Scottish skirts) from Comme des Garçons and suits for both women and men from Gucci.

Meanwhile, the young Cheshire native had super stylish photoshoots with publications like Rolling Stone, Dazed, and Variety, not to mention the jaw-dropping outfits he regularly wears to his shows (such as a Dorothy-inspired Gucci dress) that he wore last October in one of his Madison Square Garden shows.

Psychedelic Pop: Harry Styles + Mick Fleetwood = Shroom Bloom

Shroom Bloom will be launched officially on March 15, featuring garments that refer to magic mushrooms and psychedelia in general. The art and the campaign were designed by Marisol Munro.

The cherry of the pie? The collection’s campaign stars Mick Fleetwood, founder of the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac. In one of the photos, Fleetwood is seen wearing a purple top hat (reminiscent of Willy Wonka), tiny pink glasses, and a zebra print suit.

In another photo, he's wearing a salmon silk vest over a magic mushroom T-shirt, blue pants, and cherry-red nails.

The clothing line is the second launch for Styles' brand, Pleasing. In November 2021, the 28-year-old actor unveiled his collection of vegan beauty products, which included four nail polishes, a dual-roller lip, an eye serum, and a pearl-inspired face serum.

In an interview with Vogue, Harry said: “Mick is a magical man. He is someone who brings me – and many others – great joy.” "I felt that there could not be a better embodiment of Pleasing," he added.

You can see more photos of Shroom Bloom in El Planteo's Instagram account.

Photo via Pleasing.