GOP-Led Psilocybin Decriminalization & Research Bill Heads To Oklahoma Senate

A bill to decriminalize low-level possession of psilocybin and promote research into the therapeutic potential of the psychedelic is heading to the Oklahoma Senate after House members gave it the green light.

Sponsored by Rep. Daniel Pae (R), the legislation cleared the chamber in a 62-30 vote, Marijuana Moment reported.

The bill is one of two psilocybin reform measures filed in the Oklahoma House in late January. The other GOP-led proposal filed by Logan Phillips (R) did not contain a decriminalization provision and has yet to receive a committee hearing.

Rep. Pae’s bill seeks to decriminalize possession of up to one-and-a-half ounces of psilocybin by making it punishable by a $400 fine.

The proposal would also explicitly authorize research institutes to obtain psilocybin and utilize it for investigations into treatment efficacy for ten different conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), severe depression as well as opioid use disorder.

Under the bill, eligible institutes would need to receive a license for the state Department of Health “for the purposes of growing, studying, processing, and/or dispensing psilocybin-containing fungi or other naturally occurring source organisms, or studying, extracting, synthesizing, and/or dispensing psilocybin or psilocin.”

Veterans' Suicide And Other Mental Health Issues

Chris Moe, an advocate for the bill at the Capitol, told Marijuana Moment that the bill is a chance for Oklahoma to do something about the rising number of veteran suicides and others with difficult to treat mental health issues.

“It’s great to see it pass the state House, as they learn about the ways this can help their constituents,” Moe said. “I look forward to helping educate the state Senate and work towards getting this to the governor’s desk. This is a chance for Oklahoma to help lead the nation in mental health treatment.”

