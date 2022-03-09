QQQ
+ 11.64
311.71
+ 3.6%
BTC/USD
+ 3089.38
41820.01
+ 7.98%
DIA
+ 6.85
319.68
+ 2.1%
SPY
+ 11.08
405.17
+ 2.66%
TLT
-1.35
139.12
-0.98%
GLD
-5.63
197.14
-2.94%

Novamind To Conduct Phase II Psilocybin Trial For Major Depressive Disorder

byVuk Zdinjak
March 9, 2022 4:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Novamind To Conduct Phase II Psilocybin Trial For Major Depressive Disorder
psychedelics.png

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF) (CSE:NM)(FSE:HN2) will conduct a phase II clinical trial investigating psilocybin for major depressive disorder sponsored by the Usona Institute. The company completed first patient randomization at its Draper, Utah research site.

"The Psilocybin Trial is a key step in moving psilocybin through the clinical development process and closer to regulatory approval," Dr. Paul Thielking, chief scientific officer at Novamind said. "Today marks another exciting milestone for our team as we continue to support drug developers, not-for-profits and academic partners to accelerate psychedelic research and improve patient outcomes."

With an estimated 280 million people worldwide suffering from depression, according to the World Health Organization, psilocybin has been steadily gaining recognition as a potential therapy to help address a growing global mental health crisis. Recent regulatory shifts supporting psilocybin research also acknowledge the unmet need and the potential for improved, novel therapeutic options. Last year, Novamind was awarded two Schedule 1 Licenses from the DEA to store and administer psilocybin for research, qualifying the company to host future psilocybin clinical trials at its sites.

"Novamind's contract research division is devoted to responsibly managing all stages of clinical trials for neuropsychiatry. With specialized infrastructure and expertise in psychedelic medicine, we're uniquely suited to bring the highest research standards to the evaluation of psilocybin as a treatment for depression," Dr. Thielking continued.

Dr. Reid Robison, chief medical officer and principal investigator of the Psilocybin Trial at Novamind's research site, added, "While previous small-scale studies have provided encouraging evidence for the use of psilocybin for depression, phase II trials will help us better evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the medication. This work is truly ground-breaking, and we are incredibly honored to contribute and advance the fields of psychedelic medicine and psychiatry."

Price Action

Novamind shares were trading 7.45% lower at $0.15 per share at the time of writing Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of by Marco Allegretti on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Psychedelic Medicine For End-Of-Life And Palliative Care Patients: Novamind Launches Treatment Program

Psychedelic Medicine For End-Of-Life And Palliative Care Patients: Novamind Launches Treatment Program

Novamind (Canadian: NM) (OTCQB: NVMDF), a company in the psychedelics space that operates several mental health clinics in Utah, announced a new program for palliative care patients experiencing chronic and serious illnesses. read more
Psyched: Novamind Partners With Merck, Atai Expands To Japan, Australia Funds Psychedelics Research

Psyched: Novamind Partners With Merck, Atai Expands To Japan, Australia Funds Psychedelics Research

Novamind Strikes Research Deal With Merck read more
Benzinga Expands Footprint into the Psychedelic Industry with the Launch of the Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council

Benzinga Expands Footprint into the Psychedelic Industry with the Launch of the Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council

DETROIT, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is a collective of the leading minds and voices in the psychedelics space, composed of key thought leaders sharing insights into industry developments, sector trends and breaking news. read more
Psyched: First Australian Psych Company On Nasdaq, Utah's Psychedelics Bill, LSD Vs. Psilocybin Study Unprecedented Results

Psyched: First Australian Psych Company On Nasdaq, Utah's Psychedelics Bill, LSD Vs. Psilocybin Study Unprecedented Results