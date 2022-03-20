The Best Cities For A Psychedelic Trip, Vol. 1

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.

These destinations give “a quick weekend trip” a whole new meaning.

Drug tourism is becoming so popular that some resorts are now handing visitors joints instead of Pina Coladas. While we don’t recommend touching down in Cambodia or Costa Rica wielding your emotional support shroom, these gorgeous cityscapes and seascapes are sure to make for a memorable, magical, and mind-expanding psychedelic trip.

Beginners getting ready for their first psychedelic experience should still play it safe in a comfortable, controlled environment for the best set and setting, but it’s no secret that experienced psychonauts who are already acclimated to the psychedelic ride can enjoy a dose of psilocybin, LSD, or MDMA in a multitude of environments.

Note: The Best Psychedelic Tourism Destinations is coming soon, but these cities (though some enjoy the spoils of legal psychedelics) were anointed for their curb appeal and whimsy.

Savannah, Georgia

Photo Credit: Ashley Knedler, Unsplash

General Oglethorpe can roll in his grave; Savannah, Georgia could be the most beautiful city in The States to enjoy a moderate dose and a stroll through the city’s many sun-dappled squares. Here, you can trip under the tendrils of live oak trees, sprint from quiet aesthetically-appealing corners to unlimited opportunities for mischief, and end the journey watching the sunrise over The Savannah River.

Bonus: If some spook doesn’t ruin your trip, enjoy a bit of history and hilarity on a haunted pub crawl.

Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

Photo Credit: Vincent Branciforti, Unsplash

As you step foot on this small outcrop of land jutting into the Pacific, the heavy humid air hugs you as all other senses become enlivened (hallucinogens or no hallucinogens) by the smell of thick vegetation and the calls of monkeys, birds, and bugs. No doubt: Manuel Antonio is the perfect destination to trip with a three-toed sloth in the rainforest. Though the once-sleepy banana and fishing town on the park’s perimeter is now a touch overdeveloped, the blissful beaches, wildlife, and verdant hills make it an ideal destination for the psychonauts who love nature.

Bonus: Peak at the forest-backed Playa Manuel Antonio to watch the warm waters undulate as monkeys play in the trees.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Photo Credit: Ava Coploff, Unsplash

A haven for the chic psychonaut, Copenhagen is a masterclass in effortless cool and understated beauty. The modern and the medieval meet in the compact city’s many winding alleys. Snooping around royal palaces boasting blue-blood jewels and art, musing on the world’s most extensive collection of Danish Golden Age paintings, or simply taking a walk on the street will all facilitate a wondrous trip.

Bonus: Frolic through Freetown Christiania! In the heart of clean and cozy Copenhagen is a paradox: Freetown Christiania is a bizarre, colorful, and virtually self-governing city within the city. The hippie capital has no cars, no violence, and a lax stance on psychedelics.

Mexico City, Mexico

Photo Credit: Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández, Unsplash

Mexico City is the sun in the Mexican solar system. Today, the city’s cultural renaissance is flourishing as public spaces come back to life and the culinary scene flourishes. From its pre-Hispanic and colonial-era splendor to the current contemporary edge, a walk through Mexico City’s downtown can be life-affirming — shrooming or sober. If you have time, take a quick flight to Oaxaca, which has become the world’s de-facto epicenter of mycology. The town where most groundbreaking research into mushrooms is taking place, no shroomer should sleep on Oaxaca.

Bonus: Set in the heart of the Historical Center, Biblioteca Miguel Lerdo de Tejada features cosmic psychedelic frescoes spanning over 21,527 square feet. Praised by Allen Ginsberg, this ambitious oeuvre of muralismo art is a must-visit for all psychedelic enthusiasts.

Cape Town, South Africa

Photo Credit: kylefromthenorth, Unsplash

Deserted beaches, birdwatching, and staggering scenery make the Mother City the perfect destination to take a tiny dose and fall back in love with life. The city is situated between the Atlantic Ocean and Table Mountain (one of the world’s Seven Wonders of Nature but not a recommended undertaking while hallucinating). Hosting a hodgepodge of cultures, Cape Town has both surprises and serenity waiting all around.

Bonus: Visit Boulders Beach Penguin Sanctuary to spend the day mingling (and even swimming) with endangered African penguins.

Denver, Colorado

Photo Credit: Colin Lloyd, Unsplash

If you’re chasing a semi-legal high, head to Denver, where the city continues to ease even more on magic mushrooms. The diverse city is connected through a series of beautiful bike paths and parks, making it ripe for entheogen-fueled exploration. If you desire more remoteness, just a couple of hours of driving will open opportunities for world-class skiing, hiking, and much, much more.

Bonus: Peak at the Denver Museum and Aquarium and discover new depths of consciousness among a million gallons of extraordinary exhibits.

Kampot, Cambodia

Photo Credit: Boudewijn Huysmans, Unsplash

The entirety of Cambodia is now rising the ranks in the “drug tourism” scene, with many psychonauts ranking the country’s beaches as ideal destinations to trip. Kampot’s quiet countryside is just a tuk-tuk ride from town (who doesn’t love to trip in a tuk-tuk?) and offers salt fields and an isolated riverfront to reconnect with yourself. If you’re a backpacker, Cambodia has always been a phenomenal place to make wayward friends and indulge in alternative activities.

Bonus: Take a boat trip to Kep and Rabbit Island to marvel at the crab market and butterfly-brimming Kep National Park.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Photo Credit: Micheile, Unsplash

Edinburgh and its seaside settlement, Leith, make a strong case for the most stunning city in the UK and maybe even the world. High–flying architecture, Edinburgh castle, and secret come-hither nooks make Edinburgh a tantalizing temptation, even sober. Add in a moderate dose of your psychedelic of choice, and it comes alive with adventure. Known as The Athens of The North in the 18th century, great minds have always found their way to Edinburgh — and struggled to leave

Bonus: If you’re feeling brave, visit Camera Obscura and The World of Illusions to marvel, mouth agape, at the six full floors of art and illusions.