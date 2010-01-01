Psychedelic Spotlight

Psychedelic Spotlight

Benzinga Contributor

Unlocking The Brain&#39;s Secrets: How Psychedelics Redefine Self And Social Understanding
Unlocking The Brain's Secrets: How Psychedelics Redefine Self And Social Understanding
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
Mixing Psychedelics And Opioids For Chronic Pain: What Are The Risks?
Mixing Psychedelics And Opioids For Chronic Pain: What Are The Risks?
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
The Fear Of Death Dissolved: How Psychedelic Trips And Near-Death Moments Change Our Outlook On Life&#39;s End
The Fear Of Death Dissolved: How Psychedelic Trips And Near-Death Moments Change Our Outlook On Life's End
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
Antidepressants Vs. Psilocybin: New Paper Explores How People Process Emotions On Each One
Antidepressants Vs. Psilocybin: New Paper Explores How People Process Emotions On Each One
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. 
Unmasking Fake LSD: The Dangers Of 25I-NBOME Diguised As Acid
Unmasking Fake LSD: The Dangers Of 25I-NBOME Diguised As Acid
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
Can Microdosing Psychedelics Make You Feel More Authentic And Fulfilled? New Research Says Yes!
Can Microdosing Psychedelics Make You Feel More Authentic And Fulfilled? New Research Says Yes!
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. In a groundbreaking research paper, a recent study has uncovered an intriguing relationship between microdosing and the experience of heightened authenticity.
Berkeley Officially Decriminalizes Possession Of Psilocybin Mushrooms And Ayahuasca
Berkeley Officially Decriminalizes Possession Of Psilocybin Mushrooms And Ayahuasca
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. In an unanimous move, Berkeley has officially deprioritized arrests for possession and use of psilocybin and ayahuasca.
First Country To Allow MDMA And Psilocybin Mushrooms To Be Prescribed For Depression And PTSD Makes Global Headlines
First Country To Allow MDMA And Psilocybin Mushrooms To Be Prescribed For Depression And PTSD Makes Global Headlines
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
Psychedelic Trip Do&#39;s And Don&#39;ts: What To Avoid During Your Psychedelic Experience
Psychedelic Trip Do's And Don'ts: What To Avoid During Your Psychedelic Experience
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
Is It Safe For Older People To Take Psychedelics? Here&#39;s What The Research Says
Is It Safe For Older People To Take Psychedelics? Here's What The Research Says
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. 
Non-Hallucinogenic LSD Analog Shows Promise For Treating Mood Disorders: A &#39;Trip-Less&#39; Alternative?
Non-Hallucinogenic LSD Analog Shows Promise For Treating Mood Disorders: A 'Trip-Less' Alternative?
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. New study suggests that a non-hallucinogenic LSD analog may hold therapeutic potential for mood disorders.
How To Manage Your Diet Before, During And After A Psychedelic Trip [Guide]
How To Manage Your Diet Before, During And After A Psychedelic Trip [Guide]
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Are there recommended foods to eat before and during a trip? Can supplements help the psychedelic experience? Here are some guidelines to enhance your experience.
Johns Hopkins University Put Octopuses In MDMA-Laced Waters: &#39;They Were Essentially Hugging&#39;
Johns Hopkins University Put Octopuses In MDMA-Laced Waters: 'They Were Essentially Hugging'
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. In the Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher," filmmaker Craig Foster befriends an octopus in the Atlantic waters near his home. Over a year, he visits her nearly every day.
How To Grow Your Own Magic Mushrooms At Home: A Comprehensive Guide To Grow Kits
How To Grow Your Own Magic Mushrooms At Home: A Comprehensive Guide To Grow Kits
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
How DMT Affects The Brain&#39;s Advanced Functions, Scientists Reveal The Truth
How DMT Affects The Brain's Advanced Functions, Scientists Reveal The Truth
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Scientists reveal new insights into how DMT affects various regions of the brain.
Can Turkey Tail Mushrooms Fight Cancer?
Can Turkey Tail Mushrooms Fight Cancer?
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.
I Tried Chewing Coca Leaf (Not Cocaine!) For A Week: Here&#39;s How I Felt
I Tried Chewing Coca Leaf (Not Cocaine!) For A Week: Here's How I Felt
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. I tried chewing coca leaves for a week; here's what happened.
Are Magic Mushrooms Legal In Canada? How Do I Legally Get Access?
Are Magic Mushrooms Legal In Canada? How Do I Legally Get Access?
Are magic mushrooms legal in Canada? This is a question that many people curious about psychedelic exploration are asking as the use of psilocybin-containing fungi becomes more mainstream among those looking to find an alternative option to treat debilitating mental health illnesses.
Psychedelics And Schizophrenia: What&#39;s The Link?
Psychedelics And Schizophrenia: What's The Link?
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Psychedelics and schizophrenia share a history. Now, researchers are looking at how psychedelics may change the future. Can psychedelics help treat schizophrenia?
DMT VS. Psilocybin: Are We All Experiencing The Same Trip?
DMT VS. Psilocybin: Are We All Experiencing The Same Trip?
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT and psilocybin are both powerful elements of Mother Nature's alchemy, but do they offer an identical journey? Let’s explore to find out.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved