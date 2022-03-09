QQQ
Happiness Development Enters Cannabis Space By Taking 10% Stake In Kannaba Agritech

byShivani Kumaresan
March 9, 2022 10:05 am
  • Happiness Development Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HAPP) has entered a non-binding letter of intent to invest $6 million in the Vancouver-based Cannabis company Kannaba Agritech Corp.
  • Happiness Development will get 10% equity interests in the Cannabis company, marking its entry into the cannabis industry.
  • Also ReadHappiness Development Agrees To Acquire Healthcare Product Distributor Hekangyuan For ~$12M.
  • According to a report by Prohibition Partners, the global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach $102 billion by 2026.
  • "We have been searching for additional products that can make use of our technology in other various industries. After our diligent search and study, we believe cannabis is a very suitable choice," said CEO Xuezhu Wang.
  • Price Action: HAPP shares are trading lower by 1.48% at $0.36 on the last check Wednesday.

