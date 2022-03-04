Acreage Holdings Appoints Steve Strom As Its Ninth Board Of Directors' Member

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (CSE:ACRG) (OTCQX:ACRHF) (OTCQX:ACRDF) appointed Steve Strom to its board of directors, making him the company's ninth board member. Strom will also serve as the chair of the audit committee.

“Steve has an impressive track record of positioning companies for success in both operationally and financially complex market environments, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our board of directors,” stated Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage Holdings. “His decades-long corporate advisory experience and strong financial acumen will be a significant asset to us as we drive continued profitability and execute on our refocused strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Strom has over 30 years of strategic advisory and investment banking experience, guiding companies, their boards, and key stakeholders through special situations. Over the course of his career, he worked with businesses across a wide range of sectors advising on M&A, financings, corporate restructurings, and other transformational challenges.

Currently, Strom serves as CEO and founder of Odinbrook Global Advisors, an independent advisory firm focused on restructuring distressed companies.

“I am excited to join Acreage at such a critical point in Acreage’s evolution and look forward to working alongside such an esteemed group of individuals to support the next phase of growth,” Strom stated.

Prior to founding Odinbrook Global Advisors, Strom was CEO of Blackhill Partners, an independent investment bank specializing in unique situations and bankruptcy. He previously served as managing director at Chanin Capital Partners, CIBC World Markets and was the global head of restructuring at Jefferies (NYSE:JEF). He began his career in finance with Chemical Bank, now known as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). He also served as an independent director for the board of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT).