Can Cannabis Help You Lose Weight? Marijuana Lowers BMI & Fights Inflammation, New Study Reveals

Cannabis has long been known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Obesity – now a global issue – is associated with changes in immunity resulting in chronic inflammation in the human body.

A study published in the Archives of Medical Science characterizes obesity as the accumulation of abnormal or excessive fat that may interfere with maintaining an optimal state of health.

One way of dealing with the condition linked to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancers and stroke is losing weight.

In one of the latest breakthroughs in the battle against obesity, a new study revealed that our body mass index (BMI) actually plays a role in the anti-inflammatory effects of cannabis.

The study, published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence journal, analyzed the pathways that link systemic inflammation to cannabis use, Cannabist.net writes.

The researchers studied the experience of 712 minority youth, including their assigned sex at birth and gender, as well as education, HIV status, cigarette, alcohol and polydrug use, which were all included as covariates.

During six biannual visits, the researchers analyzed subjects’ substance use, as well as measured their BMI. During their final visit, plasma samples were taken.

In addition, cannabis use was measured utilizing the Cannabis Use Disorders Identification Test-Revised (CUDIT-R) and urine screening for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“BMI may partially account for the apparent anti-inflammatory effects of cannabis use,” the authors wrote.

The results suggested that in all covariates tested except BMI, a greater cumulative CUDIT-R score was associated with lower C-reactive protein (CRP) and lower interleukin-6, both being biomarkers of systemic inflammation.

“These associations were attenuated when BMI was added to the model,” the authors wrote. “This study suggests BMI may partially explain anti-inflammatory effects of cannabis.

“Research on the mechanisms linking cannabis use, adiposity (defined as severely or morbidly overweight), and inflammation may uncover promising intervention targets,” suggested the authors.

Photo: Courtesy of i yunmai on Unsplash