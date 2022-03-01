QQQ
Paradise Smokes Expands In California Via Partnership With Cannabis Co. Unrivaled Brands

byJelena Martinovic
March 1, 2022 9:07 am
Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) announced the addition of Paradise Smokes to its Accelerator distribution program.

Why It Matters?

Leveraging Unrivaled’s unique footprint and market strategy, the Unrivaled Accelerator program gives brands a forward-thinking alternative to traditional cannabis distribution. 

Accelerator distribution brands get last mile fulfillment, comprehensive sales support, and are able to utilize the Unrivaled footprint as a proving ground for expansion.

Los Angeles-based Paradise Smokes is a family-business, owned and operated by a local husband and wife, offering a premium preroll experience in a number of form factors.

The premium Accelerator Brand offers .7g indoor flower joints, available in singles and five-packs, and Paradise Plus 2g joints, infused with .2g Ahti Hash rosin, available in singles.

All products are hand wrapped in unbleached organic rice paper, complemented by glass tips and premium flower from Seed Junky.

Management Commentary

“We’ve watched Paradise rapidly gain attention in the California market with their quality hand rolled products, and strong eye for branding,” Oren Schauble, Unrivaled’s president, said. “We’re excited to help them expand further throughout the state as a perfect complement to the Unrivaled Brands California product lineup.”

“We are pleased to partner with Unrivaled to expand our presence in California—we think there is an ideal cultural and operational fit between our organizations to help realize our vision for Paradise Smokes at a greater scale,” Paradise Smokes’ Devin Rafferty added.

Photo: Courtesy of Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

