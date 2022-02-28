QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 144.84
43304.84
+ 0.34%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

Billionaire John Whittaker To Enter Cannabis Industry Via Plans For $136M Facility On The Isle Of Man

byNina Zdinjak
February 28, 2022 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Billionaire John Whittaker To Enter Cannabis Industry Via Plans For $136M Facility On The Isle Of Man

Infrastructure transport and real estate investment group, the Peel Group, governed by billionaire John Whittaker as the company’s chairman and largest shareholder, plans to build a £100 million ($136 million) cannabis cultivation facility on the Isle of Man, where its headquarters are located, reported CNBC.  

Interestingly, the self-governing nation has not legalized medical marijuana, which means that cannabis grown and produced at Peel Group’s facility will be distributed around the world, and not allowed to be used on the Isle of Man.

Cannabis Industry As Lucrative Addition

The economy of this small island in the Irish Sea, between the U.K. and Ireland, is mostly built around financial services, manufacturing and tourism. According to Chris Eves, finance director at Peel Group, marijuana may be a fruitful industry addition for the island.

 “I think medicinal cannabis, pharmaceutical cannabis, is the next real opportunity for the island to steal a march on this side of the Atlantic,” Eves told CNBC, adding that the U.S. and Canada have already powerfully debuted. He further explained that the company is planning to secure maximum potency of the product.

Peel Group plans to lease big warehouses to one or more tenants with licenses to produce medical cannabis. These licenses are still to be issued by the island’s government, but many applications have already been submitted.

Eves noted, however, that people with prior marijuana farming skills may need come to the island.

“At this point, what we’re looking to deliver here is purely pharmaceutical,” he said. “We’re not necessarily pushing for change. We think there is a business case for it without [recreational use]. Undoubtedly, that feels to me as the natural progression. I think societies are generally accepting of that direction of travel.”

Are Billionaires Recognizing The Great Potential Of The Industry? 

While Whittaker has not expressed his stance on full cannabis legalization, this move clearly reveals his support of medical marijuana. On the other hand, many billionaires publicly supported cannabis reform over the years. Just last year, billionaire Charles Koch said that “cannabis prohibition is counterproductive” spending $25 million to support legalization.

Billionaires known to support the cause in one way or another include:

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Eurozone Markets Media

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Tilray CEO Discusses Key Markets, Strategy, News And Stock Catalysts

EXCLUSIVE: Tilray CEO Discusses Key Markets, Strategy, News And Stock Catalysts

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its financial results on Monday for the second fiscal quarter ended Nov. 30, 2021, with net revenue of $155 million - up by around 20% year-over-year and down from $168 million in the first fiscal quarter read more
Space Tourist, Remote Worker: Could Your Next Office Be In Orbit?

Space Tourist, Remote Worker: Could Your Next Office Be In Orbit?

This article was originally published on Nisonco and appears here with permission. read more
Could Elon Musk Really Be 'The Simpsons' Villain Hank Scorpio?

Could Elon Musk Really Be 'The Simpsons' Villain Hank Scorpio?

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo. He's happy, he looks like he got it. read more
Amazon's Big Cannabis Move: Why Company Drug-Test Policies Matter More Than Ever

Amazon's Big Cannabis Move: Why Company Drug-Test Policies Matter More Than Ever

By Steven Hawkins, CEO of the United States Cannabis Council. When a drug-testing policy that affects over a million Americans gets changed, it’s a signal.   read more