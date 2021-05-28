MORE Act Reintroduced In The House As Senate Readies Its Own Cannabis Reform Legislation

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) was reintroduced in Congress on Friday after the previous year's version failed to pass the Senate.

Overall, the bill would remove marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The bill also addresses resentencing for cannabis offenses and prevents federal agencies from prohibiting security clearance or benefits because of cannabis use.

This version of the bill strikes down previous barriers preventing the formerly incarcerated from taking part in the industry.

If passed, the bill would also provide extended Small Business Administration (SBA) aid for those affected by the drug war.

The MORE Act comes with the backing of over 150 organizations across the country, including the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA).

"It is clear, by the overwhelming extent to which they passed the MORE Act last session, that the House understands this for the urgent racial and social justice issue it is," said Maritza Perez, DPA Director of the Office of National Affairs.

The Senate is preparing its own reform bill.

NORML Political Director Justin Strekal said that while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Corey Booker and Ron Wyden collect feedback for their forthcoming legislation, the House is taking action now.

"The House is preparing to once again advance criminal justice-focused legislation that will bring our failed prohibitionist policies to an end while also ensuring that those Americans who are saddled with the consequences of a marijuana conviction can have their records cleared," Strekal said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler reintroduced the bill.

"I'm proud to reintroduce the MORE Act to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, remove the needless burden of marijuana convictions on so many Americans, and invest in communities that have been disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs," Nadler said.