Cannabis Company Right On Brands To Open New Dispensary In Miami, Florida

Cannabis company Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC:RTON) entered into an agreement with a new a partner for the first ENDO Dispensary and Wellness location outside of Texas. The store will be located at 8255 Dixie Way, Miami, Florida 33143.

Right on Brands is known for developing hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THCO and Delta-9 and new HHC vapes, gummies and tinctures.

Jerry Grisaffi, Right on Brands' CEO stated, "We are so excited about this location and working with our new partners. The new store will expand our retail reach to a whole new state! This is the first of 5 stores our partners are looking to open in the Miami area." Esther Castleman commented, "Before opening this store, we looked at many brands and companies before deciding on ENDO. We truly believe their products offer the best quality in the marketplace."

Jerry Grisaffi also noted, "The Austin and Laredo stores are doing well, and our products are being accepted with enthusiasm. The Rowlett company store has exceeded all expectations, and our prediction of exceeding one million dollars in sales during our first full year will be a reality. We anticipate more store openings soon and will keep all informed. When in the Dallas area, please stop by the store, I would love to meet all of you all."