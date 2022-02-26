New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn

New York Assembly leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who recently announced an EquityPAC to place a strong focus on electing candidates that support cannabis reform, will attend the Business of Cannabis Summit, sponsored by Women Grow and Emmanuel Baptist Church's (EBC), now in its third year.

The Business of Cannabis Summit “Tri-State Higher Learning” event will be held on Saturday, February 26 from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm at EBC, located in the heart of Clinton Hill, Brooklyn a neighborhood that has gone through a gentrified transition and remains connected to its community members.

The summit will offer insights on how to prepare for an adult-use market in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) for businesses or those seeking to apply for a license. This full summit brings political and business leaders, industry experts, medical marijuana healthcare professionals, and advocates.

Committed to bringing this information to the community, Women Grow and EBC say now is the time to take action for patients or business owners. This summit will highlight those actionable steps.

Topics to be covered include: