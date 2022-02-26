New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn
New York Assembly leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who recently announced an EquityPAC to place a strong focus on electing candidates that support cannabis reform, will attend the Business of Cannabis Summit, sponsored by Women Grow and Emmanuel Baptist Church's (EBC), now in its third year.
The Business of Cannabis Summit “Tri-State Higher Learning” event will be held on Saturday, February 26 from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm at EBC, located in the heart of Clinton Hill, Brooklyn a neighborhood that has gone through a gentrified transition and remains connected to its community members.
The summit will offer insights on how to prepare for an adult-use market in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) for businesses or those seeking to apply for a license. This full summit brings political and business leaders, industry experts, medical marijuana healthcare professionals, and advocates.
Committed to bringing this information to the community, Women Grow and EBC say now is the time to take action for patients or business owners. This summit will highlight those actionable steps.
Topics to be covered include:
- What is happening in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut medical cannabis?
- What can you do TODAY in the Tri-State cannabis industry?
- Cannabis licenses – how do I get one?
- Medical Marijuana vs Adult-Use
- Speaking to your doctor about medical marijuana
- How to become a caregiver
- Understanding the coming home grow laws
- Patient Rights
- What can you do if my city, town, or village opts out of the adult-use program?
- Working in cannabis and legal jobs that you can do now
- Social equity and cannabis laws
In 2021, Women Grow and EBC drew over 2000 people for its 2-day virtual summit. In 2019, when the first event was held in person, brought close to 400 people in attendance and with over 60 speakers together for open forum discussions.
For more information including interview requests, contact:
Tracey Henry
GVM Communications
631-861-4723
