Does CBD Have To Be Water Soluble? One Group Of Scientists Say Yes For Better Absorption

Several former scientists and staff from companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Schiff Nutrition are bringing a new delivery platform to market that boosts the bioavailability of hemp cannabidiol or CBD.

According to the company, NextEvo, its SmartSorb technology not only turns oil-based CBD ingredients into water-soluble ingredients but also enables a higher load of active CBD ingredients.

“SmartSorb turns premium, hemp-derived CBD, which is usually oil-soluble, into a water-soluble–like (water-dispersible) emulsion and delivers the equivalent of four times the amount of CBD in oil-based formulations,” according to a company press release.

“While many products on the market claim water solubility and bioavailability of ingredients, NextEvo has demonstrated the superiority of its SmartSorb technology through evidence-based trials and will conduct additional trials this year.”

With the CBD market growing by leaps and bounds since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, many available products don’t provide sufficient data that proves CBD bioavailability, delivery or potential effects.

“We aim to be pioneers in changing that and utilize our team of experts, many of whom have led decades of research and development on compound delivery at prestigious healthcare leaders such as Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline, to provide consumers with the best, evidence-backed products on the market,” John McDonagh, NextEvo Naturals CEO and president said in a press release.

The company offers three products featuring SmartSorb: Premium Pure CBD (10-mg, high-absorption CBD capsules), Premium Pure CBD Extra Strength (15-mg CBD capsules, also available in chewable tablets), and Triple Action Sleep (which combines 5 mg of Premium Pure CBD with controlled-release melatonin).

To develop, pre-launch and commercialize SmartSorb, NextEvo used proceeds from a $15 million investment round led by Intrinsic Capital Partners.

Photo courtesy of JRod @Benzinga