Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MedMen, Organigram, NeonMind, Green Check Verified

Former Tilray Exec Ana Bowman Joins MedMen As CFO

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has appointed Ana Bowman as a chief financial officer, effective February 22.

Bowman will succeed outgoing interim CFO Reece Fulgham, who will be returning to consulting firm SierraConstellation Partners.

Bowman brings years of cannabis industry expertise, having served as vice president of financial reporting and FP&A of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY).

Prior to joining Tilray, Bowman served as corporate controller of several publicly-traded U.S. registrants, following an exit from the world of big four public accounting.

"We are excited to have Ana join as our permanent CFO — bringing with her significant financial expertise from her time at Tilray and large public accounting and auditing firms, including Ernst & Young and Deloitte," Michael Serruya, MedMen's chairman and CEO said. "We also want to thank Reece for stepping in as our interim CFO and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Organigram Holdings Elects Directors

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on February 23, 2022.

Each of the eight nominees listed in the corporation's management information circular dated January 18, 2022, provided in connection with the meeting was elected as a director of Organigram at the meeting.

The following nominees are elected as the company's directors:

Peter Amirault

Beena Goldenberg

Dexter John

Geoffrey Machum

Ken Manget

Sherry Porter

Stephen Smith

Marni Wieshofer

NeonMind Taps Dr. Dinesh Bhayana To Serve As Site Medical Director Of Its First Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) has appointed Dr. Dinesh Bhayana, MD, CCFP, as the site medical director of its inaugural specialty clinic for interventional psychiatry, located in Mississauga, Ontario.

Bhayana is the chief medical officer of the center for compassionate care, which offers specialized psychological services, including integrative ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy.

He also served as a board member for the multidisciplinary association for psychedelic studies Canada and as an emergency and addiction physician in several communities within the Greater Toronto Area.

"Dr. Bhayana's extensive training and clinical expertise is particularly well suited for delivering innovative, safe, and effective mental health treatments to patients suffering from mood and anxiety disorders," stated Robert Tessarolo, president and CEO of NeonMind.

Green Check Verified Promotes Dunford And Litke To Executive Level Positions

Green Check Verified, a compliant cannabis banking solutions and services provider promoted Paul Dunford to vice president of Knowledge and Stacy Litke to vice president of Banking Programs.

In their new executive roles, Dunford and Litke will continue to be integral in helping the company capitalize on the projected industry growth, shaping its expanding future roadmap and vision, and be instrumental in driving innovative new customer-focused strategies.

They will continue to present their monthly Cannabis Banking Bootcamps, which nearly 700 financial institutions have now attended.

"They each bring their own vast and unique knowledge about what it takes to run a successful cannabis banking program in today's climate," Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified said. "With the landscape around cannabis banking shifting fast, there are countless new opportunities for us to help the industry reach that next level, and their efforts will be invaluable as we head into GCV's next phase of growth."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash