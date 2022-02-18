QQQ
MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

byMaureen Meehan
February 18, 2022 6:28 pm
MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has appointed Ana Bowman as chief financial officer, effective February 22, 2022. Bowman will succeed outgoing interim CFO Reece Fulgham, who will be returning to consulting firm SierraConstellation Partners.

Bowman brings years of cannabis industry expertise, having served as vice president of financial reporting and FP&A of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY, TSX:TLRY), a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. Prior to joining Tilray, Bowman served as corporate controller of several publicly-traded U.S. registrants, following an exit from the world of big four public accounting.

"We are excited to have Ana join as our permanent CFO — bringing with her significant financial expertise from her time at Tilray and large public accounting and auditing firms, including Ernst & Young and Deloitte," said Michael Serruya, MedMen's chairman and CEO. "We also want to thank Reece for stepping in as our interim CFO and wish him well in his future endeavors."

 

 

