Business Of Cannabis Tri-State Summit To Be Held In Brooklyn's Historic Emmanuel Baptist Church, All Invited

byMaureen Meehan
February 18, 2022 5:06 pm
Women Grow and Brooklyn's Emmanuel Baptist Church (EBC) return for the 3rd year with The Business of Cannabis Summit and they're inviting surrounding faith organizations to participate as well as cannabis advocates to the cannabis-curious and everyone in between.

Committed to bringing this information to the community, The Business of Cannabis Summit “Tri-State Higher Learning” event will be held on Saturday, Feb 19 and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Part 1 will focus on the Tri-State medical cannabis program wherein experts will outline what is available to patients and medical professionals, how to become a patient and addressing patient rights.

Part 2 will offer insights on how to prepare for an adult-use market in the tri-state for businesses or those seeking to apply for a license.

This full summit brings political and business leaders, industry experts, medical marijuana healthcare professionals and advocates. Women Grow and EBC say now is the time to take action for patients or business owners. The summit will highlight those actionable steps.

Topics to be covered include:

  • What is happening in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut medical cannabis?
  • What can you do TODAY in the Tri-State cannabis industry?
  • Cannabis licenses – how do I get one?
  • Medical Marijuana vs Adult-Use
  • Speaking to your doctor about medical marijuana
  • How to become a caregiver
  • Understanding the coming home-grow laws
  • Patient Rights
  • What can you do if my city, town, or village opts out of the adult-use program?
  • Working in cannabis and legal jobs that you can do now
  • Social equity and cannabis laws

And there will still be time for lots of networking and meeting those personally involved in setting up and advising what is already expected to be a booming cannabis industry in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

At the close of the summit, all registered attendees will receive a digital workbook with helpful tips, resources and contacts.

Tickets are free and you can register at EventbriteConference events will also stream on Women Grow and Emmanuel Baptist Church’s YouTubeFacebookTwitter and LinkedIn channels. 

For more information including interview requests, contact: Tracey Henry at GVM Communications 631-861-4723 tracey@gvmcommsinc.com

