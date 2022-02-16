QQQ
New York Senate Gives Green Light To Marijuana Licensing & Equity Bill

byJelena Martinovic
February 16, 2022 12:33 pm
New York Senate Gives Green Light To Marijuana Licensing & Equity Bill

The New York Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would provide provisional marijuana cultivator and processor licenses to existing hemp businesses that take specific steps to promote equity in the emerging industry, Marijuana Moment reported.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D), was approved in a 50-13 vote, seeks to both speed up the process of starting New York’s adult-use market and supporting efforts to reach equity goals with respect to cannabis business participation.

“I’m proud to sponsor legislation to help them obtain conditional licenses, which will allow New York to implement its cannabis program faster,” Senator Hinchey said. “Our existing hemp growers, who have been some of the hardest hit by market fluctuations, already have the knowledge base to meet this need, and I’m proud to sponsor legislation to help them obtain conditional licenses, which will allow New York to implement its cannabis program faster.”

Hinchey pointed out that New York state's cannabis program aims to create an industry predicated on social equity, inclusion and one that ensures local economic success. “To achieve these goals and create a truly circular economy, we need New York farmers to begin the growing process now so that when cannabis dispensaries open, we can fill shelves with quality New York-grown products.”

The Assembly is taking up an identical companion measure on Wednesday, which could result in legislation being sent to the governor’s desk. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D) is sponsoring the chamber’s version of the licensing bill.

While regulators are still finalizing licensing rules and with no retailers yet authorized to sell recreational marijuana, adults 21 and older can legally possess and publicly consume cannabis and gift it to other adults, without compensation.

Can New York Learn From California's Mistakes? Make Space For Legacy Cannabis Operators, Please

Can New York Learn From California's Mistakes? Make Space For Legacy Cannabis Operators, Please

New York is nearing the one-year anniversary of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) being signed into law and legalizing cannabis.  read more
New York Cannabis Market Analysis

New York Cannabis Market Analysis

By Martin Tillier read more
Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Retail Experience To New York With Brooklyn Dispensary

Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Retail Experience To New York With Brooklyn Dispensary

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced that its Brooklyn Heights location, located at 44 Court Street, is the first of its four dispensaries in New York to complete the transition to Cannabist, the company’s new retail experience. read more
NY Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes & Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Launch Equity Focused PAC

NY Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes & Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Launch Equity Focused PAC

On Saturday, February 19, New York's state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes will officially launch EquityPAC, a new political action committee to support legislation and progressive candidates committed to fostering equity around three key pillars: cannabis, education and environmental resiliency. read more