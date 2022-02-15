YourWay Cannabis To Bring Airo Brands Products In Arizona

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC:YOURF) (FSE:HOB) has entered into an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement with Airo Brands, Inc., a multi-state consumer packaged goods company focused on proprietary inhalation products.

Deal Details

Under the terms of the agreement, YourWay has exclusive right and license to manufacture, produce, promote, distribute, and sell certain popular AIRO products in Arizona, including the AIROPro, AIROSport, and AIROX, featuring formulations from AIRO's Strain Series, Artisan Series, and Live Flower Series, plus additional products.

Why It Matters?

The deal represents another opportunity for growth acceleration as the company continues to expand its offerings, positioning YourWay as a leading consumer-centric cannabis company.

"We are excited to announce a brand partnership with AIRO, a company well known for their high-quality products and premium inhalation experiences, and look forward to growing the category in Arizona and seeing the brand become accessible to a broader consumer base," Jake Cohen, CEO of YourWay, said.

A one of the leaders in the cannabis inhalation space, AIRO is one of the top-selling brands in several markets including Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland and Washington. AIRO is available in more than 1,300 dispensaries across the United States and Puerto Rico.

What’s Next?

"We remain focused on executing against our three-pronged 'House of Brands' strategy of owned, partner and white label brands, and creating sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value," Cohen explained.

Richard Yost, AIRO’s CEO, emphasized that it’s important to have “someone that can consistently deliver the high-quality products that AIRO consumers are accustomed to.”

“We were really impressed with YourWay's capabilities and ability to scale within the Arizona market," Yost added.

Photo: Courtesy of Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels