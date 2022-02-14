Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Ascend Wellness, MedMen, Clever Leaves, Palo Santo, GoldCann

Ascend Wellness Promotes Frank Perullo To President

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) has promoted its co-founder and chief strategy officer, Frank Perullo, to president.

At his new position, Perullo will be responsible for AWH's day-to-day operations with the retail, sales and marketing as well as operations departments will report directly to Perullo going forward, in addition to his existing reports, the company said Monday.

Abner Kurtin, founder and CEO of AWH will continue to lead the company and oversee Perullo, along with Dan Neville, chief financial officer, and Robin Debiase, chief people officer.

“I can't think of a better person to step into the President role than Frank, as we further develop our canopy, brand portfolio, and retail footprint in 2022 and beyond," Kurtin said. "He will be a crucial asset as we enter our next stage of growth, where we will focus on expanding our product offering and national footprint to better serve our patients and customers."

MedMen’s CRO Tracy McCourt Resigns

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC:MMNFF) announced on Monday that Tracy McCourt, the company's chief revenue officer opted to resign, effective March 4.

"We appreciate Tracy's contributions to the organization these past 14 months and wish her well in her future endeavors," Michael Serruya, CEO and chairman said.

The latest management shake-up comes on the heels of MedMen refusing to close the previously announced transaction with Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH).

Clever Leaves To Name New CEO

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) reported that Andres Fajardo, currently a director and president of Clever Leaves, has been selected to succeed Kyle Detwiler as CEO, effective March 24, 2022.

Detwiler will remain CEO until March 24, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition, and he will continue to serve as the company’s chairman until such date.

“Today’s leadership changes are the culmination of a succession planning process that our board and Kyle have worked on together,” said Elisabeth DeMarse, who has served as an independent director of the board since December 2020.

Fajardo, who brings more than 20 years of management experience to the company, served as a director of the board since December 2020 and as president since 2019, and in various other roles at the company since its establishment in 2016.

Palo Santo Names Zach Lomis As Partner

Psychedelic healthcare investment fund Palo Santo announced the appointment of Zach Lomis as a partner.

Lomis joins the firm’s founders and scientific advisors to assist in all elements regarding sourcing, thesis development and due diligence.

Over the last decade, he has served in a variety of strategic, advisory, and entrepreneurial roles across the venture capital, biotech and cannabis sectors.

“Zach has shown a deep passion for advancing psychedelic medicines, and we could not be more thrilled to have him join us as a partner in the fund,” Tim Schlidt, Palo Santo’s co-founder and partner said.

GoldCann Names New CEO & President

Cannabis-focused Canadian wellness company GoldCann International Inc. announced that Jeannette VanderMarel has been appointed president and CEO.

Former CEO and co-founder Roderick MacDonald agreed to remain as advisor and director.

VanderMarel is a Canadian cannabis industry veteran and former pediatric ICU nurse. She co-founded The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTC:TGODF) in 2012, one of the first licensed producers in Canada, which remains an industry leader.

In 2018, she also co-founded Good and Green, acquired by 48North Cannabis Corp (OTC:NCNNF), after which she assumed the role of co-CEO and director of 48North. She was appointed director and advisor to Goldcann on November 29, 2021.

"Cannabis presents such an opportunity to improve patient and consumer well-being and increase health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives," VanderMarel said. "In Goldcann, we have a powerful vehicle for change and innovation in Mexico based on Canadian and International best practices and expertise. I sincerely thank Roderick for developing such an incredible opportunity."