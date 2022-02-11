Ohio Proposal To Legalize Cannabis Hits Another Roadblock: The GOP Leadership

Ohio's Senate president Matt Huffman just said no to recreational marijuana.

Speaking to reporters, Huffman, a Republican and one of the most powerful figures in state politics, emphasized that no road to recreational marijuana will run through him.

"I don't want anybody to misunderstand my position," Huffman said. "I'm not going to bring it to the Senate floor. And if that means people want to go put it on the ballot, have at it."

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol recently submitted more than enough valid signatures (about 133,000) for Ohio lawmakers to consider its proposal, which would allow Ohioans age 21 and older to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis, 15 grams of concentrates and grow up to six plants individually and no more than 12 per household.

State officials determined that advocates had indeed done their legwork to compel the Legislature to consider the recreational marijuana bill they proposed.

Now What?

If lawmakers don’t pass the marijuana proposal within the next roughly 3-4 months, advocates can gather the same number of signatures yet again to place the issue on the general election ballot.

Though Huffman told reporters that he doubts a recreational cannabis bill could pass and, if it did, Gov. Mike DeWine would likely veto it. The threat of veto, paired with opposition from legislative leadership, poses a towering roadblock for the bill to get through the Ohio Statehouse.

Thus, recreational marijuana would likely come down to a signature drive if it is ever to be. The Coalition would need to submit the signatures again at least 125 days before the Nov. 8 elections — July 6.

Photo: Matt Koffel on Unsplash