Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Body and Mind Debuts In Michigan With New Store

Cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTCQB:BMMJ) recently received all licenses and approvals to open a Body and Mind branded dispensary in Muskegon, Michigan.

The new retail location kicked off cannabis sales earlier this month.

“We’re excited to have our first Body and Mind branded dispensary opening today in the rapidly expanding Michigan market,” Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind said. “This was another license win for Body and Mind, and our development group moved quickly to advance the opportunity. Our team worked closely with the City of Muskegon to secure and develop the social equity opportunity for this jurisdiction, and we look forward to supporting the community and our new customers as we continue to grow in Michigan."

Cresco Labs Opens New Sunnyside Dispensary

Cresco Labs (NYSE:CL)(OTC:CRLBF) opened a new Sunnyside dispensary in North Miami, Florida.

Sunnyside North Miami, located at 505 NE 125th St., is Cresco Labs' first location in Miami-Dade County, the 15th store in Florida and 49th nationwide.

The company's upcoming Lady Lake store will be its 50th in the US.

"We're thrilled to welcome North Miami patients to Sunnyside's retail experience for the first time," Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs said. "One of our priorities this year is to expand access to Cresco Lab's portfolio of high-quality and diverse cannabis products, and to that end, we will be opening new dispensaries across Florida all year."

Ayr Wellness Opens Store In South Tampa, Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF) has opened yet another store in Florida.

The new dispensary, located in South Tampa, represents the company’s 45th retail location in the Sunshine State.

The new dispensary occupies over 3,000 square feet of prime retail space on Kennedy Boulevard, a well-traveled road in the area’s business district surrounded by restaurants and shopping areas.

“Combined with recent improvements in selection in our stores – Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard Sun Gems and fruit-forward vapes, Big Pete’s Cookies, and enhanced flower offerings – we feel better than ever about customer experience throughout our 45-store Florida footprint,” said Jon Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr.

Green Thumb Opens Two New Stores In Virginia

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTII) (OTC:GTBIF) opened two new retail locations in Virginia, Rise Lynchburg, on February 8 and Rise Christiansburg, on February 10.

Profits from the first sales day were donated to local organizations for each store opening.

Rise Lynchburg will donate to Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation, and Rise Christiansburg will donate to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint to 75 stores across the nation while increasing our retail presence in Virginia,” Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler said. “Since entering the state last summer, we have had the opportunity to meet many patients and community members, and we are ready to introduce the Rise experience to more of our neighbors in these two cities.

Columbia Care Opens First West Virginia Store

Columbia Care Inc. (OTC:CCHWF) opened Cannabist Williamstown, its first dispensary in West Virginia and 24th Cannabist nationwide.

Located at 76 Thunder Road in Williamstown, the shop is the first of five dispensaries that Columbia Care will open in the state this year.

“The level of demand and excitement for high-quality cannabis and best-in-class service in West Virginia is promising for such a nascent medical market,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care said. “We’re here to be a leader and a resource for current and future patients as we introduce them to the power of this incredible plant.”

Cannabist Williamstown will offer Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand in multiple forms, including full flower and vape carts.

The company is expecting to open three more Cannabist dispensaries in the spring with locations in Beckley, Morgantown and St. Albans and a fifth location to follow later in 2022.

Trulieve Expands In Florida With New Store In Riverview

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TRUL) (OTC:TCNNF) kicked off sales at its 112th cannabis dispensary in Florida, marking it the company’s 161st nationwide.

Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court in Riverview, the store will offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Riverview and build strong relationships in the community," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve said. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care to as many patients as possible."

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams and vaporizers, to name a few.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash