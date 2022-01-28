The "Cannabis 50" List For 2021 Is Out, Is Your Favorite Company On It?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
MGO (Macias Gini and O’Connell LLP), a leader in accounting, tax, audit and advisory solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries has released its 3rd annual “Cannabis 50” list.
The list highlights companies, organizations and individuals that positively impacted the cannabis and hemp industries during 2021.
“2021 saw the cannabis and hemp industries continue their integration into mainstream business and culture with a growing awareness of the individuals and communities at risk of not being able to participate in the benefits of that process. We are now seeing a wider range of entities and individuals recognizing that this is a real issue, and acting on that awareness,” said Scott Hammon, head of MGO’s Cannabis Practice.
Honorees are organized into five core areas:
Doing Well: Entrepreneurs and organizations expanding financial, operational and environmental horizons.
Doing Good: Nonprofits, activists, and others undoing social harms, advocating through reform, supporting sustainability and providing equitable opportunity.
Money Talks: Investors, lobbyists and others opening the avenues of capital fueling an emerging industry.
Knowledge is Power: Researchers, educators, and others raising awareness and sharing the benefits of cannabis.
All the Lights: Athletes, entertainers, and influencers mainstreaming cannabis culture and giving back to the community.
2021 Cannabis 50 Honorees include Canaccord Genuity (TSE: CF), Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR, Cresco Labs CL, Curaleaf Holdings CURA, Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF), Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ, The Parent Company (NEO: GRAM. U) GRAMF, TILT Holdings TLLTF, Trulieve TRUL and Weedmaps MAPS, among many more.
Honorees on the Cannabis 50 list are included in an accompanying “Cannabis 50 Impact Review” that will feature expanded interviews, additional content, webinars and panels rolled out throughout 2022.
The Cannabis 50 can be downloaded at www.cannabis50.com.
Photo by Jake Blucker on Unsplash.
