Trulieve Borrows Additional $75M Via Private Placement Of 8% Senior Secured Notes

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF confirmed Friday that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement of 8% senior secured notes due 2026 for total gross proceeds of $75 million. Combined with the first offering of notes, which closed on October 6, 2021, Trulieve has issued notes totaling aggregate gross proceeds of $425.0 million.
The notes have the same terms as those initially issued.
"Trulieve's strong financial profile and profitable track record afford us access to non-dilutive growth capital at industry-leading terms for U.S. cannabis companies with multi-state operations," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers stated. "This additional funding provides greater flexibility as we execute on our strategic initiatives in 2022."
[ALERT[ Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!
The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes
Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as sole agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering.
More recent news from Trulieve:
Trulieve Teams Up With Miami Mango To Bring Its Marijuana To South Florida Market
Trulieve Files Resale Registration With SEC For Subordinate Voting Shares Of 2021 Acquisitions
Trulieve To Exclusively Produce And Sell Connected Cannabis Products Across Florida
Trulieve Launches Cannabis Concentrates, Live Diamonds, Latest Hydrocarbon Extraction Product
Price Action
Trulieve shares were trading 0.29% lower at $18.96 per share at the time of writing Friday.
Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Norin on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.