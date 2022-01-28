Trulieve Borrows Additional $75M Via Private Placement Of 8% Senior Secured Notes

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF confirmed Friday that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement of 8% senior secured notes due 2026 for total gross proceeds of $75 million. Combined with the first offering of notes, which closed on October 6, 2021, Trulieve has issued notes totaling aggregate gross proceeds of $425.0 million.

The notes have the same terms as those initially issued.

"Trulieve's strong financial profile and profitable track record afford us access to non-dilutive growth capital at industry-leading terms for U.S. cannabis companies with multi-state operations," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers stated. "This additional funding provides greater flexibility as we execute on our strategic initiatives in 2022."

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes

Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as sole agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

Price Action

Trulieve shares were trading 0.29% lower at $18.96 per share at the time of writing Friday.

