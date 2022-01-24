QQQ
-8.59
360.28
-2.44%
BTC/USD
-2572.42
33672.13
-7.1%
DIA
-5.81
348.16
-1.7%
SPY
-8.93
446.91
-2.04%
TLT
+ 0.49
143.14
+ 0.34%
GLD
+ 0.26
170.83
+ 0.15%

Trulieve Files Resale Registration With SEC For Subordinate Voting Shares Of 2021 Acquisitions

byNina Zdinjak
January 24, 2022 9:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trulieve Files Resale Registration With SEC For Subordinate Voting Shares Of 2021 Acquisitions

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) is undertaking a resale of its subordinate voting shares issued as consideration for previously announced 2021 acquisitions. The Florida-based company reported Friday that it filed the resale registration on Form S-1 with the security and exchange commission (SEC) on Jan. 21.

In 2021, Trulieve finalized the acquisition of:

In relation with and as consideration for these purchases, the company issued a total of 1.58 million subordinate voting shares to certain stakeholders.

On January 21, 2022, Trulieve also filed a post-effective amendment to its existing resale registration statement on Form S-1, as amended covering the resale of certain securities of the company. The amendment was filed to update the existing registration statement to include unaudited interim financial statements of Trulieve and certain information regarding the company's acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. No additional securities were registered for resale by the selling shareholders under the existing registration statement under the post-effective amendment.

The company is not selling any subordinate voting shares under the registration statement or the existing registration statement and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of subordinate voting shares by the selling shareholders under the registration statement or by the existing selling shareholders under the existing registration statement, as amended. 

More recent news from Trulieve:

Trulieve To Exclusively Produce And Sell Connected Cannabis Products Across Florida

Trulieve Launches Cannabis Concentrates, Live Diamonds, Latest Hydrocarbon Extraction Product

Price Action

Trulieve shares closed Friday market session 7.14% lower at $20.94 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 17, 2022. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 10, 2022. Contents read more
These Are The Cannabis Stocks And Potential Opportunities Piquing Investor Interest In Early 2022

These Are The Cannabis Stocks And Potential Opportunities Piquing Investor Interest In Early 2022

Cannabis experienced a bit of a setback in 2021, with sales dipping in many major U.S. markets compared to the staggering results of the year prior, setting the stage for a new year of potential opportunity and uncertainty.  read more
Cantor Lowers Price Target On Trulieve But The Stock Is Still Their Top Pick Among MSOs

Cantor Lowers Price Target On Trulieve But The Stock Is Still Their Top Pick Among MSOs

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) revealed its Q3  read more