Trulieve Launches Cannabis Concentrates, Live Diamonds, Latest Hydrocarbon Extraction Product

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced the launch of Live Diamonds by Muse on Monday – the company's latest innovation from its state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida.

The initial product release of 500 units sold out within 24 hours. Trulieve anticipates another batch of Live Diamonds to become available for sale in February 2022. The launch strain, White Fire Alien, exhibits subtle, natural flavors with a retail price of $45 for 0.5 grams.

"Trulieve is excited to be Florida's first and only dispensary to offer patients the benefits of high-quality cannabis concentrates produced through hydrocarbon extraction, especially Live Diamonds by Muse," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve stated. "Due to the delicate and complex production process, this product will only be available in limited quantities, however we look forward to expanding patient access and continuing to deliver innovative products to our valued patient base here in Florida."

Live Diamonds are created using a proprietary blend of propane and butane in Trulieve's hydrocarbon extraction lab via TruFlower, which was been frozen immediately at the time of harvest. The result of the "diamond mining" and production process locks in volatile terpenes and produces a strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis concentrate with subtle, natural flavors. Live products are generally described as a truly enhanced experience in terms of flavor and appear to offer a broader set of effects for users.

Price Action

Trulieve shares traded 0.21% lower at $25.25 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash