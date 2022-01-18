QQQ
Trulieve To Exclusively Produce And Sell Connected Cannabis Products Across Florida

byNina Zdinjak
January 18, 2022 8:40 am
Marijuana company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced Tuesday an expanded partnership with a cannabis cultivator, Connected Cannabis Co. Under the deal, the Florida-based company will be the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Connected branded products across The Sunshine State.

Connected branded products will be available later this year exclusively at Trulieve's 111 Florida dispensaries. The two companies previously teamed up in Arizona.

"Trulieve is excited about expanding our partnership with Connected as we continue seeking ways to benefit our patients," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve stated. "Connected maintains a portfolio of proprietary top-shelf strains that our customers and patients desire in other markets and we anticipate a similar response in Florida."

Connected has been building a proprietary genetics portfolio of premium strains and growing marijuana at scale since 2009.

"We're proud to expand our successful partnership with Trulieve to bring our award-winning Connected and Alien Labs products to the East Coast," Caleb Counts, co-founder of Connected said in a statement.

As Florida's first and one of the state's largest medical cannabis providers, Trulieve offers a wide selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers and more.

Based in Tallahassee, Trulieve also provides statewide home delivery services, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

Price Action

Trulieve shares closed Friday market session 1.51% higher at $25.40 per share.

