Trulieve Teams Up With Miami Mango To Bring Its Marijuana To South Florida Market

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF has teamed up with the South Florida-based cannabis company, Miami Mango. Under the partnership, the brand's popular Mango Haze will be the first strain launched exclusively to Trulieve medical patients in the South Florida market.

"It's incredible to be able to offer Miami Mango in my hometown of Boynton Beach and the region through Trulieve, the market leader in Florida," said Alex Villegas aka Miami Mango, CEO of Miami Mango. "I know that our shared commitment to quality cannabis products and patient care will benefit both long-time fans and those new to the Miami Mango family."

Starting at the end of February, Trulieve will offer Miami Mango’s Mango Haze then later add flower, pre-rolls, oils and concentrates.

"Trulieve is excited to partner with Miami Mango, which has been sought out in South Florida and beyond for decades," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve stated. "As Florida's market leader, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing the highest quality and broadest selection of products to Florida's medical cannabis community."

Trulieve already offers Florida its nationally-popular brands like Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis.

Price Action

Trulieve shares were trading 3.13% higher at $20.11 per share at the time of writing Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Miami Mango