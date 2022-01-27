Crypto Cannabis Club Launches Marijuana Brand, Loyalty Program For NFT Owners And Some Excellent Weed

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Crypto Cannabis Club (CCC), the original NFT collection and Metaverse community for crypto and cannabis enthusiasts, announced the launch of its NFT-powered cannabis brand. Lucky CCC members will receive deep discounts on premium cannabis flower through a partnership with CampNova, a direct-to-consumer cannabis platform.

As its name implies, Crypto Cannabis Club is a new community that exists in the heady intersection between cannabis, crypto and the Metaverse. The club’s global community includes digital art aficionados, frequent cannabis consumers and crypto enthusiasts.

The CCC, which launched real-world benefits for holders of its NFTs in November, has since announced partnerships with popular cannabis brands such as Highsman, Old Pal, Dr. Dabber, King Palm, Greenlane GNLN's Higher Standards, Vibes Papers and Marley Naturals.

Now the CCC is about to become the first NFT collection to provide its members with real-world cannabis products (are there any others?) through its very real deal with CampNova, which will supply California’s weed lovers with premium packaged, CCC hand-selected cannabis flower. The CCC member discount will apply to those who own an NFToker NFT.

"Our goal is to provide the NFT owners in our community with the most exclusive cannabis experiences in the Metaverse and the real world. These worlds are rapidly converging, and we want to create a community beyond NFT ownership that will offer cannabis consumers a pathway between these worlds. Our hope is to be ambassadors between the Metaverse cannabis community and the IRL cannabis community," said Ryan Hunter, CCC's new CEO and a tech and cannabis industry veteran. "We are thrilled to launch our NFT-powered cannabis brand with CampNova to offer this product to California cannabis consumers and to our loyal community members in California at a substantial discount."

CCC cannabis products will initially be available in 1/8th ounce packages of premium cannabis flower. Three packages out of the total production run will also include an NFToker NFT – currently valued at more than $600 each. In addition to the three NFToker NFTs, CCC has other surprises in store that will be revealed when the cannabis products get into the hands of consumers, so save your packaging.

CCC's new products will be available by mid-March through CampNova’s direct-to-consumers platform, which also features delivery partners throughout California.

"We are excited to work with Crypto Cannabis Club on this innovative product launch," said Marvin Wilcher, CEO and co-founder of CampNova. "We believe that this is the type of combination that creates heightened value for CCC's NFT community."

Benzinga artwork