Trulieve Celebrates Completion of Statewide Retail (Re)brand In PA: All 'Trulievers' Are Welcome

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
January 25, 2022 3:11 pm
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) an industry-leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29.

While all locations will be a part of the celebration, the Company will host its marquee event and ribbon cutting at Chamounix Ventures, LLC d/b/a Trulieve (300 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA).

“As a cornerstone market for Trulieve, we are proud to serve Pennsylvania’s patient population with an unrivaled selection of the highest-quality medical marijuana products at all of our affiliated dispensaries across the state,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve in a press release. “Over the last year, our retail team’s unwavering commitment to patients has created a growing community of “Trulievers” in Pennsylvania, where we’ve rebranded each of our affiliated dispensaries under the Trulieve banner. We look forward to celebrating with our extended Trulieve community and welcoming patients in our affiliated dispensaries for years to come.”

Trulieve’s statewide celebration commemorates the rebranding of its affiliated retail dispensaries, located in Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

