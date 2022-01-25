Weed Weddings: You Can Tie The Knot, Throw A Cannabis Bouquet In Las Vegas At Planet 13's SuperStore Dispensary

Couples can now say “I do” at Planet 13 (OTCQX: PLNHF) and have a Las Vegas 'Weed Wedding' at the world largest cannabis dispensary SuperStore.

Or, if you’re feeling green, you can exchange vows at a Planet 13 cultivation facility just steps from the Las Vegas Strip.

The weed wedding planners are offering couples several cannabis packages to choose from, which include either the venue of their choice and the officiant fee:

“Quickie” ($400) : Get married quickly — it’s Las Vegas, after all — and then collect 20 photos of the blessed event.

: Get married quickly — it's Las Vegas, after all — and then collect 20 photos of the blessed event. "Marry Mary Jane" ($600) : Includes 40 photos and your ceremony is on video.

: Includes 40 photos and your ceremony is on video. "Love is in the Air" ($800): Includes 60 photos, ceremony videography, wedding bouquet with cannabis leaves and wedding boutonniere with cannabis leaves.

To commemorate this year’s biggest in-demand wedding dates, Feb. 2 (2/2/22); Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14; and then Feb. 22, (2/22/22), Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings is rolling out a bargain wedding package for — you guessed it — $2,222, which will be available for all of February.

This wedding extravaganza includes everything in the “Love is in the Air Package” plus “munchies” served buffet style for the bride, groom and up to four guests, a green one-tier wedding cake, pot party favor gift bags, his-and-hers matching bottle bongs and a helicopter ride over the Las Vegas Strip for the entire wedding party.

And if none of the above are quite enough for the lovebirds, additional add-ons are available for any of the packages:

Pot party favors, featuring lighters, rolling papers, rolling trays and green shot glasses, start at $20 per person.

“Munchies”: Catered reception at Trece Las Vegas, the restaurant inside Planet 13, crafted by acclaimed Chef Manny Sanchez. Selections include lobster mac and cheese bites, petite meat ball lollipops, filet mignon, ribeye, baked salmon, chicken confit, bacon-wrapped shrimp, vegetarian lasagna and more. There's an option for buffet style starting at $25 per person or a plated prix-fixe menu starting at $35.

Selections include lobster mac and cheese bites, petite meat ball lollipops, filet mignon, ribeye, baked salmon, chicken confit, bacon-wrapped shrimp, vegetarian lasagna and more. There's an option for buffet style starting at $25 per person or a plated prix-fixe menu starting at $35. Cannabis wedding throne rentals: oversized gold rimmed chairs, with fabric in a variety of designs including tie-dye, tropical, holographic and sparkle, each featuring marijuana leaves, starting at $1,500 a pair.

Wedding dress and veil rental — starting at $250.

Prop wedding ring rental — $100.

Las Vegas Cannabis Tours, founded in 2020, offers several unique industry experiences including visits to famed dispensaries, a grow house, cannabis museum, glass dabber blowing and more.