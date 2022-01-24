Flora Growth Taps Cannabis Genetics And Cultivation Expert Derek Pedro As Advisor

Marijuana company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Monday the appointment of world-renowned cannabis genetics and cultivation expert Derek Pedro as an advisor to its Cosechemos cultivation facility.

Pedro has worked with cannabis for over three decades and developed and cultivated hundreds of strains, commercializing over 50 within the legal Canadian market, with many of his genetics still in circulation today. His high-THC strain “Pedro’s Sweet Sativa” was named top Sativa flower in Canada by King Magazine.

As a cannabis industry pioneer, Pedro brings extensive experience to Flora Growth, having consulted on cannabis genetics and cultivation in Canada, the US, Latin America, Europe and China. Pedro will build upon Flora’s existing register of high-THC and high-CBD strains to bring to market uniquely Colombian cannabis flower to both domestic and international markets.

“As an internationally recognized industry expert and innovative cultivator, the appointment of Derek Pedro aligns perfectly with our goals to optimize our expanding Cosechemos facility operations and increase our varietal offering of cannabis flowers,” said Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora Growth Corp.

In addition, Pedro maintains his interests in cannabis businesses around the world and houses one of the largest libraries of cannabis genetics through Cannabio Inc., a leading specialty genetics breeder. He previously oversaw WeedMD’s – now rebranded to Entourage Health (OTCQX:ETRGF) – Canadian cultivation development and design as chief cannabis officer, installing one of Canada’s first successful legal outdoor grows.

“I am excited to join this talented team, contributing to the management of Cosechemos’ large-scale grow in Colombia, one of the most beautiful and well-designed EU-GMP built processing facilities I have visited across the world,” Pedro said in a statement.

Price Action

Flora Growth shares traded 4.14% lower at $1.39 per share during Monday's pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash