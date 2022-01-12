Flora Growth Distribution Deal Increases CBD Product Reach to Mexico, Latin America

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Plant-based wellness and lifestyle brand cultivator Flora Growth Corp. is building on its initial revenues from 2021 with distribution expansion into Mexico

The company will initially distribute a portfolio of 12 Mind Naturals skincare products through e-commerce but intends to eventually locate its products in brick-and-mortar stores

The company’s deal with Mexican department store Coppel gives it a reach nationwide through its online marketplace and, perhaps eventually, Coppel’s 1,253 stores

Flora Growth’s products will also be distributed through global retail giant Walmart’s e-commerce platform — one of the leading retail chains in Central America

The company also has an outdoor cultivation segment with operations based in central Colombia, where cannabis can be grown at a fraction of the cost of cultivation in the United States, helping Flora Growth to boost its potential profitability and competitiveness

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) is expanding its cannabis-derivative brand presence in Latin American countries through cannabidiol (“CBD”) product distribution deals with global retailer Walmart’s online marketplace and Mexican department store chain Coppel’s e-commerce outlet.

Flora Growth’s Mind Naturals skincare brand, built with premium CBD and other high-quality ingredients, as well as the company’s Awe CBD skincare brand, began rolling out in…

