QQQ
+ 0.00
380.11
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-105.42
41717.07
-0.25%
DIA
-0.12
360.91
-0.03%
SPY
+ 0.04
465.47
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.61
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
168.27
-0.01%

Flora Growth Produces First Batch Of High-THC Crude Oil, Initiates EU-GMP Certification Process

byNina Zdinjak
January 11, 2022 8:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Flora Growth Produces First Batch Of High-THC Crude Oil, Initiates EU-GMP Certification Process

Cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cosechemos, has produced the first batch of crude oil through its newly constructed extraction facility. Cosechemos has also initiated the process to become EU-GMP certified.

The completed facility will serve as the company’s primary processing hub, facilitating the drying and processing of Flora’s all-outdoor cultivated flower into finished, packaged dry flower and extracted material for domestic production and export to wholesale cannabis markets.

Why It Matters

“Global cannabis markets are growing at an incredible rate, and Flora is ready to meet that demand for cannabis-derivatives with the completion of our new EU-GMP compliant extraction facility in Colombia,” Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora Growth stated. “This is another major step for Flora Growth, as we are now in a position to seek EU-GMP certification, with the ultimate goal of disrupting the global cannabis derivatives market with our low-cost product. Further, the completion of the facility immediately allows us to supply extracts and derivatives to our CPG portfolio, including Flora Beauty and Kasa brands, unlocking additional cost efficiencies.”

The team successfully extracted the first batch of high-THC crude oil, where the product was submitted to the Colombian government to obtain Flora’s 2022 quota for THC derivatives. At this time, the team is continuing commercial CBD extraction.

Upon receipt of EU-GMP certification, and when paired with Flora Growth’s recent Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) certification, Flora will be positioned to target international medical cannabis markets. In addition, the company intends to leverage its cost advantage to penetrate international medical cannabis markets with its low-cost dried flower and derivatives.

More recent news from Flora Growth:

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MindMed, Halo Collective, Item 9, PSYC, Flora Growth

Flora Growth Announces Advisory Board Appointment

Flora Growth Stock Skyrockets On CBD Skincare Brand Distribution Via Walmart.com And Coppel In Mexico

Price Action

Flora Growth shares traded 0.59% higher at $1.71 per share during Tuesday pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MindMed, Halo Collective, Item 9, PSYC, Flora Growth

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MindMed, Halo Collective, Item 9, PSYC, Flora Growth

Stephen Hurst Steps Down From MindMed's Board Of Directors Psychedelic-focused biotech company Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) announced on Friday that Stephen Hurst has resigned from his role as director of the company's board. read more
Flora Growth Stock Skyrockets On CBD Skincare Brand Distribution Via Walmart.com And Coppel In Mexico

Flora Growth Stock Skyrockets On CBD Skincare Brand Distribution Via Walmart.com And Coppel In Mexico

Cannabis operator Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced Tuesday that its Mind Naturals skincare brand has launched sales through Walmart’s (NYSE: WMT) Walmart.com and Coppel, a nationwide department sto read more
Flora Growth To Export Its Two Cannabis Brands To Mexico And Spain

Flora Growth To Export Its Two Cannabis Brands To Mexico And Spain

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced on Thursday that its Flora Beauty division has received initial orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands. read more
Tonino Lamborghini Cannabis Beverages Soon Available In US & Colombia Via Deal With Flora Growth

Tonino Lamborghini Cannabis Beverages Soon Available In US & Colombia Via Deal With Flora Growth

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced on Monday that it has inked a licensing agreement with Tonino Lamborghini to produce and distribute Tonino Lamborghini branded cannabis beverages across North America and Colombia under their renowned luxury lifestyle brand. read more