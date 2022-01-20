Michigan Cannabis Co. Six Labs Launches Higgs Pre-Rolls Across The State

Michigan marijuana grower Six Labs announced the expansion of its portfolio on Wednesday to include the addition of Higgs’ award-winning luxury cannabis brand. In addition to the Great Lakes State, Higgs is also available in Colorado and California.

Recognized for its packaging with a south Florida vibe, Higgs’ variety of single-strain is designed for consumers looking for professionally rolled joints. Each pack comes with six 0.58 gram pre-rolls.

"We strive to create products that are fashionable, functional, convenient and taste great," Oliver Higgins, founder of Higgs said. "A lot of cannabis is still rooted in, 'How high can I get?' We need to move beyond that stigma. For us, it's about creating products that are focused on happiness and having a good time with friends and loved ones."

Following the launch of the six-pack pre-rolls, Higgs will expand its product lineup in Michigan over the next 12 months to include infused minis, low dose mints, craft flower in jars and single-serving joints.

"Our commitment is to produce and distribute superior products in Michigan with the country's leading cannabis brands," Adam Duke, director of sales for Six Labs said in a statement. "Launching Higgs as our latest partner is a real honor because it is a fun lifestyle brand. Higgs really pays attention to their quality and consistency which is the backbone of any brand's success."

Initial Michigan retailers that will carry Higgs products include New Standard, 3Fifteen and Joyology.

Photo: Courtesy of Six Labs