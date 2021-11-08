QQQ
Six Labs Launches binske Products In Michigan

byNina Zdinjak
November 8, 2021 11:18 am
Six Labs Launches binske Products In Michigan

Six Labs, a Michigan-licensed marijuana cultivator, announced Monday that it has launched the award-winning, luxury cannabis brand binske via its network of retailers. At first, these Michigan dispensaries will carry a line of binske flower and edible products, with more fulsome offerings to follow.

binske is the latest premier luxury brand that Six Labs has launched within its suite of the industry's best brands it produces and distributes throughout Michigan, the home state of Benzinga. Six Labs estimates that its agreement with binske has a retail value of over $55 million.

"Our commitment is to produce and distribute superior products with the country's leading cannabis brands throughout Michigan," said Adam Duke, director of sales for Six Labs. "Working with binske as our partner in this most recent launch is evidence of that."

Initial Michigan retailers that will carry binske products include Gage Growth (OTCQX:GAEGF) in Ferndale, Adrian, Lansing & Grand Rapids; Cloud Cover Cannabis in Utica, Muskegon, Ann Arbor; Quality Roots in Hamtramck, Battle Creek; Breeze, Hazel Park; Cookies in Kalamazoo and Freddie's Joint in Clio.

"We are excited to bring our products to the Great Lakes State," Alex Pasternack, executive VP at binske said in a statement. "We embrace a true hands-on, homegrown culture while sourcing the best raw ingredients from around the world. We are excited for more people to experience our farm-to-table products."

Photo: Courtesy of Six Labs

