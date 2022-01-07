Trulieve Reaches Milestone With Opening Of 160th US Store, Continues Support For Military Veterans

On Friday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) opened another Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania – this time through its affiliate Chamounix Ventures, LLC.

Located at 1222 Arch St. in the center of Philadelphia, between City Hall and Reading Terminal Market, the new shop is the company's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary nationwide.

Patients can choose from Trulieve's selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide range of vapes, tinctures, topicals and edibles.

Kim Rivers, Trulieve's CEO said that the company is "proud to begin the New Year by demonstrating our ongoing commitment to serving Pennsylvania's patient community through high quality and reliable medical marijuana products.

"We look forward to welcoming patients and strengthening community connections in this cornerstone market," Rivers added.

The company's substantial retail footprint in the Keystone State includes additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

DAV Round-Up Campaign Partnership With Trulieve

In the meantime, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) announced on Friday that Trulieve and Harvest House of Cannabis dispensaries have been supporting disabled veterans and their families through a two-month "round-up at the register" campaigns.

Patients and customers of Trulieve and Harvest-branded dispensaries donated more than $87,000 to DAV, through campaigns that took place during patriotic holiday months such as Independence Day in July and Veterans Day in November.

More than 40 retail locations participated throughout Arizona, California, Florida, and Maryland.

"These Harvest and Trulieve dispensaries gave their patients and customers an opportunity to honor veterans during key patriotic holidays in a meaningful way, and we're extremely grateful," said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV.

More Trulieve News

After months of negotiations, the Florida-based company and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. wrapped up their previously announced billion-dollar merger in October.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.