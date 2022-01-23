QQQ
-10.03
371.75
-2.77%
BTC/USD
+ 251.33
35322.75
+ 0.72%
DIA
-4.78
352.11
-1.38%
SPY
-8.46
455.21
-1.89%
TLT
+ 1.69
140.25
+ 1.19%
GLD
-0.62
172.27
-0.36%

Crowdfunded Lobbying Platform CrowdLobby Announces First Fully Funded Project

byBenzinga Cannabis
January 23, 2022 11:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crowdfunded Lobbying Platform CrowdLobby Announces First Fully Funded Project

Campaign-hired lobbyist will advocate for Good Samaritan Law expansion in NYS.

CrowdLobby, a non-partisan crowdfunding organization, is proud to announce that the organization’s first official campaign has been fully funded and a lobbyist has been hired to push pending drug overdose prevention legislation across the finish line.

The  campaign, “Notice of Good Samaritan Law in Public Education Settings,” succeeded in raising $12,000 to hire lobbyist Jessica Schafroth from Malkin & Ross to push State Assemblymembers and Senators to co-sponsor legislation introduced in the New York State Assembly in March 2021, designated A6179. 

When passed, Bill A6179 would require instruction in public senior high schools throughout the state regarding the Good Samaritan Law and the protections it offers. The Good Samaritan Law in New York was passed with bipartisan support in 2011 to provide legal immunity for those who call 911 when witnessing or experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose. Advocates believe that  A6179 is the most straightforward way to make sure every person coming out of a public school in New York State is aware of their rights associated with this law.

CrowdLobby stresses they are a nonpartisan, nondiscriminatory platform. Any interested person can submit an issue using the platform. After the campaign is submitted, CrowdLobby’s team vets the proposal using two specific criteria: 

1. It must not have any discriminatory impact. CrowdLobby will not go live with campaigns that maliciously target an individual or a group. 

2. It must be a specific, attainable legislative fix that can be implemented by a legislature. Government is inherently fickle, so CrowdLobby will only seek specific legislative goals. Sorry, no achieving world peace campaigns–it needs to be specific.

For more information about CrowdLobby, visit: https://crowdlobby.com/how-it-works/ 

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Are Weed Drinks Actually Good Alcohol Replacements?

Are Weed Drinks Actually Good Alcohol Replacements?

This article by Lorena Cupcake was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. read more
What Is The Most Expensive Weed In The US?

What Is The Most Expensive Weed In The US?

This article was originally published on Goldleaf and appears here with permission. read more
Beyond Daylight Savings: How To Manage Sleep Disruptions With Cannabis

Beyond Daylight Savings: How To Manage Sleep Disruptions With Cannabis

This article was originally published on The Bluntness and appears here with permission. Article by David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly read more
The Flow State: A Revealing Conversation With Cannabis Edutainer Brooke Burgstahler

The Flow State: A Revealing Conversation With Cannabis Edutainer Brooke Burgstahler

This article was originally published on The Bluntness and appears here with permission. read more