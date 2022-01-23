Crowdfunded Lobbying Platform CrowdLobby Announces First Fully Funded Project

Campaign-hired lobbyist will advocate for Good Samaritan Law expansion in NYS.

CrowdLobby, a non-partisan crowdfunding organization, is proud to announce that the organization’s first official campaign has been fully funded and a lobbyist has been hired to push pending drug overdose prevention legislation across the finish line.

The campaign, “Notice of Good Samaritan Law in Public Education Settings,” succeeded in raising $12,000 to hire lobbyist Jessica Schafroth from Malkin & Ross to push State Assemblymembers and Senators to co-sponsor legislation introduced in the New York State Assembly in March 2021, designated A6179.

When passed, Bill A6179 would require instruction in public senior high schools throughout the state regarding the Good Samaritan Law and the protections it offers. The Good Samaritan Law in New York was passed with bipartisan support in 2011 to provide legal immunity for those who call 911 when witnessing or experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose. Advocates believe that A6179 is the most straightforward way to make sure every person coming out of a public school in New York State is aware of their rights associated with this law.

CrowdLobby stresses they are a nonpartisan, nondiscriminatory platform. Any interested person can submit an issue using the platform. After the campaign is submitted, CrowdLobby’s team vets the proposal using two specific criteria:

1. It must not have any discriminatory impact. CrowdLobby will not go live with campaigns that maliciously target an individual or a group.

2. It must be a specific, attainable legislative fix that can be implemented by a legislature. Government is inherently fickle, so CrowdLobby will only seek specific legislative goals. Sorry, no achieving world peace campaigns–it needs to be specific.

For more information about CrowdLobby, visit: https://crowdlobby.com/how-it-works/

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash