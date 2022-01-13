Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MedMen, IM Cannabis, Avicanna, Avant Brands

MedMen's CRO Tracy McCourt Named President Of Emerald Village West Hollywood

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQB:MMNFF) announced on Thursday that it has tapped Tracy McCourt, chief revenue officer, to the president of Emerald Village West Hollywood.

"It's an honor to lead an organization dedicated to promoting West Hollywood's vibrant cannabis industry," McCourt said. "Working together with a group of diverse cannabis retailers in the community, we're positioning WeHo as the capital of cannabis culture and curated experiences for tourists and locals alike."

Established in 2021, Emerald Village West Hollywood is the official marketing organization for licensed cannabis businesses in West Hollywood. It features an extensive and eclectic range of cannabis attractions, including culinary, wellness, entertainment, nightlife, art and personalized experiences.

Current member organizations of Emerald Village West Hollywood include Alternative Herbal Health Services (AHHS), The Artist Tree, CALMA, LA Patients and Caregivers Group (LAPCG), MedMen and Zen Healing Collective.

IM Cannabis Names Rinat Efrima To Lead Israeli Subsidiary

IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) said Thursday that it has appointed Rinat Efrima to lead its operations in Israel.

Efrima will join the company as the new CEO of its IMC Holdings Ltd. subsidiary in the first quarter of 2022.

Prior to this, she held executive roles at Caesarstone Ltd. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Efrima brings extensive experience in business leadership, innovation, brand building, strategy and digital acceleration.

In addition, Yael Harrosh, who previously served as IM Cannabis' general counsel, business director and corporate secretary, has been promoted to global chief legal and operations officer, effective immediately.

Both Efrima and Harrosh will report to Oren Shuster, who remains the CEO and a director of the company.

"With Rinat's vast experience, energy, and insight, we will successfully leverage and build on this momentum," Shuster said. "I would also like to congratulate Yael on her new role. Her experience will empower us to deepen our footprint in our existing markets as well as expand into potential new ones."

Avicanna Taps Stephen Kim As New CLO & General Counsel

Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) has welcomed Stephen Kim as its new chief legal officer and general counsel.

Bringing more than two decades of legal experience with highly regulated and innovative industries, Kim has significant pharmaceutical industry experience.

Prior to joining Avicanna, Kim held various roles of progressive responsibility at global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer Inc., Celgene Corporation and Indivior Inc(OTC:INVVY).

"I am delighted to be joining Avicanna at such an exciting time and looking forward to partnering and working with the dynamic and visionary Management Team and with the accomplished and experienced members of the board of directors," Kim commented. "With my background and experience in domestic and cross-border transactions, as well as pharmaceutical product development, approval, and launch, I am particularly excited about the Company's work in the areas of evidence-based and pharmaceutical products and global business."

Avant Brands Bolsters Leadership Team

Cannabis producer Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX:AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) recently announced the appointment of Matthew Whitt as chief financial officer.

The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company also bolstered its sales and marketing team under the leadership of Chris Pearson, who joined Avant as director of sales in November of 2021.

With over two decades of domestic and global financial management experience in various industries, Whitt joins Avant from The Valens Company (NASDAQ:VLNS), where he served as senior director of finance.

Pearson joined Avant from Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF), where he was vice president of customer experience and, prior to that, vice president of sales and marketing. He has over 20 years of commercial experience driving performance, revenue and profitability growth.

"We are excited to welcome Matt and Chris to the Avant Brands team," Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of Avant said. "Matt's experience in the cannabis industry, capital markets expertise, and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we embark on Avant's next chapter of growth. Chris' extensive sales experience will be a key asset for the company as we seek to monetize the output of 3PL Ventures, our newest and largest cultivation facility."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash