Cannabis In Poland: Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Kannaway Opens Office And Warehouse In Warsaw

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), a publicly-traded cannabis company in the U.S., announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Kannaway® has opened a new office and warehouse in Warsaw, Poland.The new 7,771 square foot warehouse is strategically positioned near the Warsaw airport and city center. The facility allows Kannaway® to use the Polish Post, DPD and UPS to ship its high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products to more than 30 countries in Europe.

“Our company introduced CBD to the European marketplace. This new facility will allow us to further our growth while also improving our service levels,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder.

The warehouse operations follow Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Good Hygiene Practice (GHP), according to a company press release.

“This year is predicted to bring significant progress for positive cannabis legislative changes and we look forward to helping many countries that are establishing their cannabis and CBD markets by offering them safe, accurately-labeled products of the highest quality,” Blake added.

The Polish government agreed to provisionally increase the THC limit for industrial hemp from the current 0.2% to 0.3% in May 2021. The agreement was reached in mid-April at a meeting between the ministries of Agriculture and Health. In addition, it was also agreed to allow the cultivation of medical marijuana on a temporary basis.

The change in the amount of THC allowed in hemp would bring Polish regulations in line with those of the European Union. The move comes after the European Parliament voted in 2020 to increase the level of THC allowed for industrial hemp "on the ground" from 0.2% to 0.3%.

Price Action

MJNA traded higher 0.5% at $0.02 per share, at the time of writing, Wednesday night.

Photo by Kamil Gliwiński on Unsplash.