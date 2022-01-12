QQQ
Garden Society Raises Over $7M In Series A Funding Round To Support Business Growth

byJelena Martinovic
January 12, 2022 2:13 pm
Female-owned Garden Society has raised more than $7 million in Series A funding.

Led by RJ Primo LLC, the funding will be used to scale product offerings, modernize manufacturing and further expand its team to meet the growing demand throughout California, as well as to expand into other states in 2022, the company announced on Wednesday.

Erin Gore, founder and CEO of Garden Society, which is based in Cloverdale, California said that the new capital will allow the company to focus on its growth plans as they "charge out of the post-pandemic gates.”

Gore continued. “Despite a crazy past two years in 2021, we were able to continue to realize rapid growth with a focus on profitability. With this infusion, we can further scale production, launch new products, and hire the team to meet the demand we have worked so hard to build over the past five years.”

In addition to the primary funding, the round included an oversubscribed $320 000 SPV composed of strategic female and BIPOC angel investors.

“There is a huge market opportunity for Garden Society as both a brand and as a highly reputable operator and partner manufacturer,” said Janna Meyrowitz Turner, who led the financing round. “Steady growth, a stellar reputation in California, and industry leadership, as well as investments in impact and DEI infrastructure make it a beloved company selling a product that consumers love.”

Garden Society’s lead Series A investor, RJ Primo LLC, is a private investment firm focused on the cannabis industry since 2013 and whose portfolio companies include Beboe, Dosist, Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) and Pax, to name a few.

The company also revealed that Brooke Carpenter, former head of sales for Flow Cannabis, will join its management team as head of sales.

Photo: Courtesy of John Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels

