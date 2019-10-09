Market Overview

Garden Society Launches Delivery Service Across California
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2019
Garden Society Launches Delivery Service Across California

Cannabis brand for women, Garden Society, announced Tuesday the launch of its delivery service across California.

With the new service, adult Californians can have their orders from Garden Society delivered directly to their door.

“Garden Society is committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers in everything we do. From educating women on the joy of cannabis, to creating quality products, to easy and discreet receipt of canna-goods,” Erin Gore, Garden Society Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Now, by being able to bring our products to our customer’s doorstep we have increased our accessibility, affording the opportunity to connect with even more women. This includes most metro areas and beyond, expanding our reach to where brick-and-mortar dispensaries are still not permitted.”

Additionally, Garden Society also reported about expanding its "elevated cannabis experience called 'Garden Parties.'"

Through Garden Partners women have the opportunity to learn about cannabis and buy the company’s products at casual gatherings.

Garden Society is aiming to form a new perspective on cannabis focusing on women’s needs.

“The company creates artisanal edibles and sun-grown pre-rolls that connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis.”

